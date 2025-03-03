Kerala's Crackdown on Ragging: Dismissals at Nursing College
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George announced the dismissal of five students over a brutal ragging incident at the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam. The incident, which shocked the state, led to administrative suspensions and legal action under the Prohibition of Ragging Act. The government pledges stringent measures against future incidents.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Monday the dismissal of five students involved in a violent ragging case at the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam. The incident, described as shocking to Kerala society, has prompted legal and administrative action.
Congress MLA Sajeev Joseph questioned the minister regarding previous involvement of the students in similar incidents. George confirmed that the students had no prior complaints against them but acknowledged administrative failures.
Efforts are underway to prevent future occurrences, enforcing strict University Grants Commission guidelines in all state colleges. Meanwhile, the accused remain in jail after their bail was denied, as investigations continue.
