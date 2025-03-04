President Murmu's Vision: Propelling India Towards a Developed Nation
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by mid-century, focusing on global collaboration in education. She advocates for domestic excellence in higher education to retain young talent and promote nation-building, urging academia-industry partnerships for innovation-driven self-reliance.
President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, declared the national agenda of turning India into a developed country by mid-century. She stressed that achieving this ambition requires a collective effort from educational stakeholders guided by a global perspective.
The President highlighted the significance of higher education excellence to curb the trend of students seeking studies abroad. She believes this approach will harness young talent in nation-building, prompting discussions on academic flexibility, international collaboration, and innovation.
Murmu underscored the necessity of research and innovation for self-reliance and economic growth. Encouraging an academia-industry synergy, she called on academic leaders to engage with industry experts, ensuring research addresses economic and societal needs.
