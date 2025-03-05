Left Menu

Govt Overhauls School Property System to Ensure Safe, Modern Learning Environments

"It is crucial that the school property portfolio is managed effectively so students can continue to benefit from safe, warm, and dry learning environments," Education Minister Erica Stanford stated.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:30 IST
Final decisions regarding the complete restructuring of the Ministry’s School Property function are expected later this year. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has implemented a series of decisive measures to address inequities in school property management, prioritizing safer, cost-effective, and high-quality learning environments for all students.

Following a Ministerial Inquiry that found the Ministry of Education’s School Property function unfit for purpose, the Government has acted swiftly to enhance efficiency, accelerate modernized builds, and improve the upkeep of existing school infrastructure.

Key Improvements Since the Inquiry:

  • 35% Increase in the number of standard or repeatable designed buildings delivered, streamlining the construction process.
  • 28% Reduction in the average cost per classroom, decreasing from $1.2 million to $870,000.
  • 34% Boost in funding allocated for school maintenance, ensuring the longevity of existing educational facilities.
  • 140 Additional Classrooms delivered in 2024 compared to 2023.

Case Study: Wellington Girls’ College

A standout example of this progress is Wellington Girls’ College, where 14 classrooms were built within four two-story modular units. These were delivered in just 12 weeks at an average cost of $550,000 per classroom—a 35% savings compared to traditional construction costs.

To further drive these reforms, Jerome Sheppard has been appointed as Chief Executive of School Property, taking responsibility for the operational management of school infrastructure. His expertise in infrastructure delivery is expected to improve long-term planning and execution.

Final decisions regarding the complete restructuring of the Ministry’s School Property function are expected later this year.

"This Government is committed to delivering a world-class education in classrooms that set Kiwi kids up for success, giving them the best chance to achieve their dreams," Minister Stanford affirmed.

