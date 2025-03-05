First Computerized EWS and DG Admission Draw Ensures Transparency in Delhi Schools

In a bid to ensure transparency, Delhi's Education Ministry conducted its first-ever computerized draw for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories. Spearheaded by Education Minister Ashish Sood, Wednesday's draw aimed to fill 42,000 seats across entry-level classes in private schools.

Previous admission processes were criticized for their opacity, but this year, the event unfolded under the oversight of parents and media members, as guided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Notably, the registration ceiling was doubled, allowing five lakh registrations.

The draw saw overwhelming interest, with nearly 25,000 nursery, 4,682 kindergarten, and 14,430 class 1 seats attracting far more applications. Regardless of this pressure, the integrity of the process was maintained; a secure, technology-driven election method was followed, and steps were taken to safeguard data throughout the event.

Ensuring the process's integrity, Sood noted the disallowance of mobile phones within the drawing room to prevent interference, and extended registration deadlines for underrepresented groups such as students with special needs. The selected students will undergo document verification with the Directorate of Education ensuring the schools honor admissions without disputes.

