Modern School Revival: Promise Fulfilled in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir government has confirmed that construction on a modern model school in Kathua district will commence soon. This follows a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme, following a heartfelt plea from a young girl seeking help for her school's poor condition.

The announcement was made in response to questions in the Assembly, with Education Minister Sakina assuring members that the project, aimed at building a state-of-the-art educational facility, will begin soon. The delay was attributed to administrative challenges and the need for a comprehensive project report.

Seerat Naaz, a Class 3 student from Lohai-Malhar, highlighted the school's dire conditions, pushing the administration to act. Despite funds being allocated, construction had stalled. However, following recent criticism, authorities have renewed their commitment to completing the school swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)