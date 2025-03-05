Left Menu

Modern School Revival: Promise Fulfilled in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to commence work on a modern model school in Kathua, inspired by a young girl's request to Prime Minister Modi. The project faced delays but has now been prioritized to fulfill a commitment made during the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:18 IST
Modern School Revival: Promise Fulfilled in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has confirmed that construction on a modern model school in Kathua district will commence soon. This follows a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme, following a heartfelt plea from a young girl seeking help for her school's poor condition.

The announcement was made in response to questions in the Assembly, with Education Minister Sakina assuring members that the project, aimed at building a state-of-the-art educational facility, will begin soon. The delay was attributed to administrative challenges and the need for a comprehensive project report.

Seerat Naaz, a Class 3 student from Lohai-Malhar, highlighted the school's dire conditions, pushing the administration to act. Despite funds being allocated, construction had stalled. However, following recent criticism, authorities have renewed their commitment to completing the school swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025