Transforming Jharkhand: Empowering Youth through Skilled Employment

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, underscored his administration's dedication to elevating the state by fostering youthful employment opportunities. On Wednesday, he distributed appointment letters to 49 training officers in a bid to enhance youth skills and ensure job readiness.

The Chief Minister confidently asserted that these newly appointed officers would play a pivotal role in equipping the young workforce with essential skills, aligning with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Soren stressed the need for adapting to these changes, warning that failing to do so would leave individuals at a disadvantage.

Highlighting the growing significance of artificial intelligence, Soren urged its inclusion in the curriculums of ITI institutes to propel Jharkhand's youth forward. He pointed out the inevitability of AI's influence and the necessity for young professionals to embrace it in their career trajectories.

