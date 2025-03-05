Transforming Jharkhand: Empowering Youth through Skilled Employment
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to 49 training officers, emphasizing the state's commitment to youth employment. He highlighted the importance of adapting skills to technology changes and incorporating AI in ITI curriculums to enhance employment prospects.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, underscored his administration's dedication to elevating the state by fostering youthful employment opportunities. On Wednesday, he distributed appointment letters to 49 training officers in a bid to enhance youth skills and ensure job readiness.
The Chief Minister confidently asserted that these newly appointed officers would play a pivotal role in equipping the young workforce with essential skills, aligning with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Soren stressed the need for adapting to these changes, warning that failing to do so would leave individuals at a disadvantage.
Highlighting the growing significance of artificial intelligence, Soren urged its inclusion in the curriculums of ITI institutes to propel Jharkhand's youth forward. He pointed out the inevitability of AI's influence and the necessity for young professionals to embrace it in their career trajectories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics
Cosmic Observations and Global Maneuvers: A New Epoch in Space Technology
Trump Hails Musk's Genius Amid Collaborative Efforts on Space and Technology
Vietnam Sets Ambitious Growth Targets with Major Infrastructure and Technology Initiatives
India's Space Surge: Boosting Private Innovation with Technology Adoption Fund