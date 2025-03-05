Embracing Lifelong Learning in Nagaland: A New Mindset for Graduates

At the 38th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Kohima Centre, Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along highlighted the essential role of lifelong learning in personal and state development.

Addressing over 900 graduates, Minister Along urged them to view education not merely as a degree but as a continuous journey. He underscored the significance of applying knowledge practically and maintaining a mindset open to constant learning.

Along pointed out the risks of complacency among educated individuals, advocating for purposeful actions that contribute to society. He emphasized unity and collaboration across tribal lines as key to Nagaland's prosperity and called for focus on entrepreneurship to harness the state's untapped potential.

