Left Menu

Nayanta University to commence first session from August this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:37 IST
Nayanta University to commence first session from August this year
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based Nayanta University will commence its first academic session, comprising 100 students from August this year, Chancellor Naushad Forbes said on Thursday.

Established under the Maharashtra State Private University Act, Nayanta will start with undergraduate courses focussed on humanities and social sciences before getting into other streams.

The university is backed by a group of industrialists, including Bharat Puri, Naushad Forbes, Farhad Forbes, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Nadir Godrej, Meher Pudumjee, and Satish Reddy.

''At Nayanta University, we believe in empowering students not just through academic knowledge but by nurturing their creativity and critical thinking. Our goal is to provide an environment where innovation thrives, and students are inspired to become leaders who can drive positive change in the world,'' Forbes said.

In partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the university plans to provide students with unparalleled opportunities for internships, mentorships, and placements across corporate, government, and social sectors.

The university's permanent campus, which will span nearly 100 acres in Pune, is currently under development, with plans for a fully residential campus designed to foster a collaborative and immersive learning environment.

''Our vision at Nayanta Education Foundation is simple - prioritising student success through personalised learning experiences,'' Nayanta Education Foundation CEO Ranjan Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025