Students seeking admission to HP University to sign anti-drug pledge: Guv Shukla

Students seeking admission to Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla will be required to sign an anti-drug pledge, said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while presiding over the 35th court meeting of the university on Thursday.

He directed the university administration to raise awareness among parents through letters and e-mails. During the meeting, the governor highlighted the need for collective efforts to restore the glory of the institution and stressed the urgency of addressing the issue of drug abuse at the college level.

Shukla approved the annual reports for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, along with the annual accounts for 2018-19. Expressing concern over the absence of several members in the court meeting, he asked his displeasure to be conveyed to the concerned individuals.

The governor emphasized that the primary responsibility of the university court is to determine comprehensive policies and programmes for the institution along with proposing standards and suggestions that ensure the university's growth and improvement. He expressed hope that the suggestions made by the members would significantly contribute to the university's progress.

Shukla also instructed the university administration to present annual reports and prepare annual accounts in a time bound manner.

The governor urged all members, faculty, and the university administration to work with dedication, discipline, and a spirit of innovation. ''The objective of our education system should not merely be to award degrees but to nurture citizens capable of serving society and the nation. Through education, we must realize the vision of a self-reliant India'', he added.

