Campus Confrontation: Jadavpur Students Demand Dialogue

Students at Jadavpur University protest following a March 1 incident involving the West Bengal Education Minister's vehicle. They threaten a shutdown if administration doesn't engage in talks. Demands include withdrawal of police cases and medical expenses for injured students. Civil society joins protest; teachers call for dialogue without disrupting academics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:28 IST
  • India

Students at Jadavpur University are threatening a complete shutdown of administrative operations starting March 10, unless the administration addresses their grievances linked to a March 1 incident involving West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's car.

The protest, led by various student unions including SFI and AIDSO, demands the withdrawal of police cases against students and calls for the university to support a FIR against the minister. Medical expenses for injured students and early student union polls are also on their list of demands.

Civil society and rights groups have joined the protest, underscoring demands for justice in what they deem failures by university authorities. While academic activities continue, teachers urge both sides to resume dialogue. However, the absence of the Vice-Chancellor complicates negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

