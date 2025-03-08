Trailblazing Institute Launches in Mumbai: Bhavan’s MSEED Set to Revolutionize Event & Design Education

In a significant development for the education sector, Bhavan's College in Mumbai has launched the Bhavan's College Management School of Events, Entertainment & Design (MSEED). The institute aims to revolutionize event and design education by offering comprehensive programs approved by Mumbai University, beginning in July 2025.

Helmed by industry experts, including Managing Director Deepak Chaudhary and Director General Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury, MSEED promises an immersive learning experience with a 'hospital-medical college model.' This approach integrates academic study with live project applications, preparing students for the dynamic creative industries.

The launch event drew luminaries like AVGC Forum Chairman Ashish Kulkarni and filmmaker Ketan Anand. With India's events industry poised for significant growth, MSEED is set to play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and enhancing the nation's creative soft power. For more details, contact Tasneem Limbdiwala at marketing@mseededucation.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)