Student Leaders Rally Against Government Policies

On Saturday, student leaders from the INDIA Alliance Student Organisation voiced their strong objection to the government's educational policies, specifically the UGC draft, National Education Policy (NEP), and ongoing exam paper leaks.

In a press conference, representatives from student wings of various political parties highlighted their unified stance against the new UGC draft, citing concerns over compromised transparency and arbitrary Vice-Chancellor appointments that may lead to corruption.

The alliance also criticized the NEP 2020 for promoting privatization, centralization, and reducing access to quality education for marginalized students. To address these issues, a nationwide protest is planned from March 17 to March 22, 2025, ending with a rally at Jantar Mantar on March 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)