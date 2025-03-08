Left Menu

Student Leaders Rally Against Government Policies

The INDIA Alliance Student Organisation criticized governmental policies affecting education, including the NEP, UGC draft, and issues of paper leaks, as they compromise transparency and accessibility. They announced nationwide protests calling for policy changes, restoration of student elections, and enhanced university administration transparency.

Updated: 08-03-2025 20:59 IST
  • India

On Saturday, student leaders from the INDIA Alliance Student Organisation voiced their strong objection to the government's educational policies, specifically the UGC draft, National Education Policy (NEP), and ongoing exam paper leaks.

In a press conference, representatives from student wings of various political parties highlighted their unified stance against the new UGC draft, citing concerns over compromised transparency and arbitrary Vice-Chancellor appointments that may lead to corruption.

The alliance also criticized the NEP 2020 for promoting privatization, centralization, and reducing access to quality education for marginalized students. To address these issues, a nationwide protest is planned from March 17 to March 22, 2025, ending with a rally at Jantar Mantar on March 24.

