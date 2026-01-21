Supreme Court Urges Swift Setup of Special Trial Courts to Reinforce Justice System
The Supreme Court emphasizes the need for additional trial courts to ensure quick justice and reduce the burden on higher courts. The urgency comes amid a 2021 ISIS-related case probe, urging NIA to expedite the establishment of a special court in New Delhi for a timely trial.
The Supreme Court has underscored the need for additional trial courts to strengthen India's judicial framework, reducing dependency on apex court interventions. The proposal aims to deliver faster verdicts and ease the process of obtaining reliefs like bail in critical cases.
In particular, a 2021 case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) involving alleged ISIS links has highlighted deficiencies in the current system. A special trial court in New Delhi is proposed to conduct an expedited hearing, with a progress report expected from the Centre by February 10.
The case involves Md Heydaitullah, accused of promoting ISIS ideology and radicalizing youths through online platforms. Denied bail by the Delhi High Court under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), his trial underscores the urgency for efficient judicial procedures.
