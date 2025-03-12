New Appointments to the Tertiary Education Commission Board Announced

Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds and Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti have announced two key appointments to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) Board, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening leadership in the tertiary education sector.

Mr Robin Hapi CNZM and Mrs Sharon McGuire have been appointed as members of the TEC Board, with their terms set to run until 31 October 2027.

Welcoming the new appointments, Minister Simmonds highlighted their wealth of experience and contributions to the education sector.

“Robin brings a distinguished career in governance and leadership across various boards and government initiatives. His commercial acumen, deep understanding of te ao Māori, and extensive background in tertiary education, including wānanga and university leadership, will be invaluable to the TEC,” said Minister Simmonds.

“Sharon has a strong commercial foundation and extensive knowledge of the polytechnic and wider tertiary sector. Her governance experience, including her role with the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, further strengthens the expertise within the TEC Board.”

The TEC plays a vital role in overseeing the government’s engagement with the tertiary education sector, ensuring investment in higher education institutions and career development services. Each year, TEC allocates over $3.3 billion in funding to support tertiary institutions and help equip New Zealanders with the skills and knowledge needed for career success.

Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti emphasized the importance of a strong governance structure to sustain and enhance the effectiveness of the tertiary education system.

“We acknowledge the immense responsibility of the TEC Board in guiding the future of tertiary education in New Zealand. These appointments reflect our commitment to ensuring a diverse and highly experienced leadership team,” said Dr Reti.

A permanent Chair for the TEC Board is expected to be appointed later this year, with the government currently in the recruitment process. In the interim, close collaboration with the existing board members will ensure continuity and strategic direction.

“We also extend our gratitude to outgoing board member Vivien Sutherland Bridgwater MNZM for her valuable service and contributions to TEC. We look forward to working with the new members as they take on their roles and help shape the future of tertiary education in New Zealand,” added Minister Simmonds.