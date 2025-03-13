Rahul Gandhi Calls for United Action Against Examination Paper Leaks

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, highlighted the pressing issue of examination paper leaks on Thursday, describing it as a systematic failure that warrants immediate, collective political action.

Gandhi emphasized that the future of 85 lakh students across six states is in jeopardy due to these leaks, dubbing them a perilous 'padmavyuh' for the youth.

He criticized recent government measures as ineffective, stating that these leaks undermine student efforts and encourage dishonest practices over hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)