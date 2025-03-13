Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for United Action Against Examination Paper Leaks

Rahul Gandhi addresses the issue of examination paper leaks, labeling it a systematic failure. He urges political unity to solve the 'serious problem' affecting millions of students in India, noting the detrimental effects on students' morale and the perception of hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:04 IST
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, highlighted the pressing issue of examination paper leaks on Thursday, describing it as a systematic failure that warrants immediate, collective political action.

Gandhi emphasized that the future of 85 lakh students across six states is in jeopardy due to these leaks, dubbing them a perilous 'padmavyuh' for the youth.

He criticized recent government measures as ineffective, stating that these leaks undermine student efforts and encourage dishonest practices over hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

