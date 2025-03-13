Former School Principal Denied Bail in Mid-Day Meal Scam

In a significant judgment, a Mumbai court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Radha Mohan, a former principal of Swami Vivekanand High School and Junior College, implicated in a cheating case linked to the mid-day meal scheme.

The court noted the severity of the charges, which involve the misappropriation of government-supplied food grains meant for the nutritional benefit of schoolchildren. Allegations suggest that these grains, worth Rs 4,90,688, were not distributed to the children as intended.

While Mohan argued that the FIR was lodged on inaccurate grounds, claiming procedural disposal of spoilt grains due to waterlogging, the prosecution emphasized the necessity of her custodial interrogation for a comprehensive investigation. The court underscored the offense's gravity, deeming anticipatory bail inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)