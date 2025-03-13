Left Menu

Former School Principal Denied Bail in Mid-Day Meal Scam

A Mumbai court has denied anticipatory bail to Radha Mohan, a former school principal, for allegedly misappropriating food grains intended for the school's mid-day meal scheme. The court cited the offense's serious nature and the need for custodial interrogation. Mohan's defense claimed the FIR was based on incorrect facts.

Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:43 IST
In a significant judgment, a Mumbai court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Radha Mohan, a former principal of Swami Vivekanand High School and Junior College, implicated in a cheating case linked to the mid-day meal scheme.

The court noted the severity of the charges, which involve the misappropriation of government-supplied food grains meant for the nutritional benefit of schoolchildren. Allegations suggest that these grains, worth Rs 4,90,688, were not distributed to the children as intended.

While Mohan argued that the FIR was lodged on inaccurate grounds, claiming procedural disposal of spoilt grains due to waterlogging, the prosecution emphasized the necessity of her custodial interrogation for a comprehensive investigation. The court underscored the offense's gravity, deeming anticipatory bail inappropriate.

