Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes CBSE Exam Timing Post-Holi

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav denounced the CBSE exam schedule set immediately after Holi, citing its impracticality for students and parents. He accused the ruling BJP of neglecting real-life concerns in favor of political maneuvers, questioning their calendar management priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:17 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes CBSE Exam Timing Post-Holi
Schedule
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong criticism against the CBSE's decision to schedule board exams immediately following the Holi festival. Describing the move as impractical, Yadav expressed concern over the challenges this would pose to students and their parents.

In a statement on social media platform X, Yadav urged the board to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the extensive nature of Holi celebrations that stretch over two days in many regions. This, he noted, would complicate students' ability to reach examination centers and add to parental worries.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav accused the government of prioritizing political strategies over the practical concerns of citizens. He lamented that while the BJP meticulously plans for political advantage, it overlooks the realities faced by ordinary people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025