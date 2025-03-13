Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes CBSE Exam Timing Post-Holi
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav denounced the CBSE exam schedule set immediately after Holi, citing its impracticality for students and parents. He accused the ruling BJP of neglecting real-life concerns in favor of political maneuvers, questioning their calendar management priorities.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong criticism against the CBSE's decision to schedule board exams immediately following the Holi festival. Describing the move as impractical, Yadav expressed concern over the challenges this would pose to students and their parents.
In a statement on social media platform X, Yadav urged the board to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the extensive nature of Holi celebrations that stretch over two days in many regions. This, he noted, would complicate students' ability to reach examination centers and add to parental worries.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav accused the government of prioritizing political strategies over the practical concerns of citizens. He lamented that while the BJP meticulously plans for political advantage, it overlooks the realities faced by ordinary people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Parents Association Challenges CBSE's Dual-Examination Policy
Desperate Quest for Justice: Parents Demand Justice in RG Kar Tragedy
Mani Shankar Aiyar Defends Rajiv Gandhi Amid BJP Criticism
Seeking Justice: Parents Call for PM's Intervention in Daughter's Tragic Case
Seeking Justice: Parents of Slain Doctor Urge PM's Intervention