Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes CBSE Exam Timing Post-Holi

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong criticism against the CBSE's decision to schedule board exams immediately following the Holi festival. Describing the move as impractical, Yadav expressed concern over the challenges this would pose to students and their parents.

In a statement on social media platform X, Yadav urged the board to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the extensive nature of Holi celebrations that stretch over two days in many regions. This, he noted, would complicate students' ability to reach examination centers and add to parental worries.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav accused the government of prioritizing political strategies over the practical concerns of citizens. He lamented that while the BJP meticulously plans for political advantage, it overlooks the realities faced by ordinary people.

(With inputs from agencies.)