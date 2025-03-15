Columbia University Under Federal Scrutiny for Alleged Concealment of Illegal Aliens
The US Justice Department is investigating Columbia University for allegedly concealing illegal aliens following pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The investigation involves two individuals arrested for visa violations. The Trump administration is pressuring the university to revise policies or risk federal funding cuts, amid accusations of fostering antisemitic sentiment.
The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into Columbia University, probing allegations of concealing illegal aliens on its campus. This move comes as part of the Trump administration's intensifying efforts to deport foreigners involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the university last year.
Agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted searches at two university residences with warrants but made no arrests. Authorities have announced developments related to two individuals connected to the demonstrations, including a Palestinian woman detained for visa overstay.
Interim President Katrina Armstrong expressed distress over the federal searches, affirming Columbia's dedication to law and knowledge. Meanwhile, federal pressure mounts on the Ivy League institution to implement significant policy changes under threats of funding withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
