Uttar Pradesh Governor Pushes for Efficient Construction at Guru Jambheshwar University
Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized efficient coordination and quality control in the construction of the Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad. Key actions include mobile app development for transparency, simultaneous block construction, strict recruitment adherence, and environmental measures like tree planting along the boundary wall.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has taken a proactive approach to ensure efficient and transparent construction at Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad. During a review, she called for better coordination between university authorities and local administration to monitor progress effectively.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Sachin Maheshwari updated the governor on current construction activities. Emphasizing quality and timelines, Patel directed that an engineer be appointed for oversight and a mobile app be developed for real-time progress tracking.
In addition, Patel called for simultaneous construction across all university blocks, environmental measures like tree planting, and strict adherence to recruitment regulations. The governor also discussed the university's logo, motto, and UGC listing to ensure comprehensive development.
