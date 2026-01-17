Tragedy Strikes: Sand Collapse Claims Lives of Three Construction Workers

Three migrant construction workers lost their lives on Saturday when mounds of sand and a portion of a retaining wall collapsed on them during work. The incident occurred in the residential area under the Jegathala Town Panchayat in the Nilgiris district.

According to officials, the workers were digging the ground for construction when the tragedy struck, trapping them under heaps of sand and debris. Emergency services were alerted by fellow workers and locals, but upon rescue, the victims were declared brought dead at a local government hospital.

The deceased, aged between 22 and 36, have been identified as Abdul Rahman, Naseer, and Usman. Authorities have launched an investigation following the registration of a case, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)