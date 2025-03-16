ADC Fights Trump's Orders Targeting Pro-Palestinian Scholars

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) has initiated a legal battle against the Trump administration's controversial actions targeting international students and scholars advocating for Palestinian rights. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, seeks to halt two executive orders.

The orders, signed by President Trump during the early days of his term, have become a focal point of disputes as they threaten to deport personalities like Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student detained earlier this month. Khalil's arrest has already sparked widespread protests.

Lawyers from the Justice Department argue the necessity of Khalil's removal, claiming his presence could have adverse foreign policy implications. However, the lawsuit, supported by ADC's legal director Chris Godshall-Bennett, insists on constitutional rights protection, particularly the First Amendment, emphasizing the detrimental impact of such orders on academic freedom and free expression.

