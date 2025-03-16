Controversy Surrounds Central Railway School: Teachers Accused of Student Assault

In a troubling incident from Maharashtra's Thane district, two teachers from the Central Railway School in Kalyan are facing allegations of physically assaulting an 8-year-old student. The police action against the educators follows a formal complaint filed by the child's father, a Central Railway employee.

The distressed parent claims that his son became the target of the teachers due to an existing dispute between himself and senior Central Railway officials. The situation intensified when, last October, one teacher allegedly hit his son, prompting the father to seek intervention from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Although the school's principal expressed regret, tensions have persisted.

The incident escalated on March 1, when the second educator allegedly slapped the minor. Despite an apology, the teacher reportedly failed to justify her actions. This led to the involvement of the District Women and Child Development Department, culminating in an FIR lodged at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station. Investigations are currently underway, although railway officials have remained silent on the issue.

