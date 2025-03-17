The Power of the Mother Tongue: Naidu's Advocacy for Multilingual Learning

In a compelling address to the assembly, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the critical role of the mother tongue in education. He challenged the widespread misconception that English is the sole language capable of delivering knowledge, insisting that native languages offer significant advantages in learning.

Naidu's statements surface amid a contentious language debate involving the Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing his point that language should not be a source of division. He underscored that while English serves international communication and Hindi as the national tongue, preserving the native Telugu is crucial.

The Chief Minister advocated for multilingual proficiency as a tool for global communication and economic opportunity, urging citizens to learn languages like Japanese and German for international exposure. In doing so, Naidu reiterated that linguistic diversity should not be mired in political discourse but celebrated as a societal asset.

