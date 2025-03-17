Left Menu

The Power of the Mother Tongue: Naidu's Advocacy for Multilingual Learning

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the value of learning in one's mother tongue and the importance of multilingualism. He argued that misconceptions exist around English being the sole gateway to knowledge. He encouraged embracing multiple languages while maintaining respect for one's native language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:12 IST
The Power of the Mother Tongue: Naidu's Advocacy for Multilingual Learning
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address to the assembly, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the critical role of the mother tongue in education. He challenged the widespread misconception that English is the sole language capable of delivering knowledge, insisting that native languages offer significant advantages in learning.

Naidu's statements surface amid a contentious language debate involving the Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing his point that language should not be a source of division. He underscored that while English serves international communication and Hindi as the national tongue, preserving the native Telugu is crucial.

The Chief Minister advocated for multilingual proficiency as a tool for global communication and economic opportunity, urging citizens to learn languages like Japanese and German for international exposure. In doing so, Naidu reiterated that linguistic diversity should not be mired in political discourse but celebrated as a societal asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025