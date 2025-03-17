The Power of the Mother Tongue: Naidu's Advocacy for Multilingual Learning
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the value of learning in one's mother tongue and the importance of multilingualism. He argued that misconceptions exist around English being the sole gateway to knowledge. He encouraged embracing multiple languages while maintaining respect for one's native language.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address to the assembly, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the critical role of the mother tongue in education. He challenged the widespread misconception that English is the sole language capable of delivering knowledge, insisting that native languages offer significant advantages in learning.
Naidu's statements surface amid a contentious language debate involving the Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing his point that language should not be a source of division. He underscored that while English serves international communication and Hindi as the national tongue, preserving the native Telugu is crucial.
The Chief Minister advocated for multilingual proficiency as a tool for global communication and economic opportunity, urging citizens to learn languages like Japanese and German for international exposure. In doing so, Naidu reiterated that linguistic diversity should not be mired in political discourse but celebrated as a societal asset.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity
BJP Slams Tamil Nadu's Resistance to Three-Language Policy
Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal
Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Governance and Language Dispute
Tamil Nadu's Bold Step in Political Inclusivity for Differently-Abled