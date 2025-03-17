Gaza Schools Struggle Amid Blockade and Trauma
In Gaza, over 150,000 students face education disruptions due to war damage and Israeli blockades. The trauma of the conflict, lack of resources, and logistical challenges hamper efforts to return to normalcy. Aid blockades continue to delay reconstruction and delivery of essential educational materials.
In Gaza, an estimated 150,000 students have returned to education, though under challenging circumstances. Many schools have been severely damaged by conflict, with students now learning in tents or amidst debris.
The blockade enforced by Israel has significantly hindered efforts to rebuild educational facilities, delaying the delivery of essential materials and slowing reconstruction.
The prolonged conflict has not only caused infrastructural damage but has also inflicted deep psychological trauma on students, further impacting their educational progress. Aid agencies emphasize the urgent need for both physical and mental support to overcome these obstacles.
