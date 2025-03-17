Left Menu

Osmania University Tensions Rise Over Prohibition Circular

Osmania University faced student protests after issuing a circular banning dharnas and agitations within specific areas of the campus. Police detained over 20 activists demanding a reversal of the decision. The university clarified the ban applies only to academic and administrative spaces to ensure smooth operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mild tension escalated at Osmania University as student organizations staged protests against a newly issued circular by the institution, which bans demonstrations in departments, colleges, centers, and administrative buildings.

Members from the ABVP and leftist student groups vocally opposed the policy change, leading to the preventive detention of over 20 protesters. Police confirmed these details at the OU Police Station, stating that the activists were taken into custody and transported via police vehicles.

The March 13 circular from Osmania University aimed to address disruptions caused by prior demonstrations, which hindered administrative operations and posed security threats. Despite criticism from political figures, the university clarified the ban is limited to certain campus areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

