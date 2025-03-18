Dr Naledi Pandor Honoured as Honorary Professor at the University of Pretoria for Her Transformative Contributions to Higher Education

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, has extended heartfelt congratulations to former Cabinet Minister, Dr. Naledi Pandor, on her recent appointment as an Honorary Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of Pretoria (UP). This prestigious recognition highlights Pandor’s extraordinary contributions to the South African higher education landscape, spanning several decades of public service and academia.

A Lifetime of Dedication to Higher Education

Dr. Pandor’s illustrious career has seen her serve in various high-profile roles, including Minister of Education, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Higher Education and Training, and most recently, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). Throughout her tenure in these critical portfolios, she has been instrumental in shaping policies that have redefined South Africa’s post-apartheid education system.

Minister Nkabane lauded Pandor’s role in transforming and restructuring higher education institutions to better serve South Africans from all backgrounds, ensuring equity and inclusion regardless of race, gender, or socio-economic status. She emphasized Pandor’s unwavering commitment to fostering a more accessible and cohesive educational sector, underpinned by progressive policies promoting social justice.

“Dr. Pandor’s leadership has played an essential role in building a stronger, more inclusive higher education system in South Africa. Her work has been pivotal in breaking down barriers and ensuring that education remains a powerful tool for social transformation,” Nkabane stated in a press release issued on Monday.

A Visionary in Science, Technology, and Innovation

Beyond the classroom, Pandor has also been a formidable force in advancing South Africa’s position in the global scientific and technological arena. Her tenure in the Ministry of Science and Technology saw significant investments in research and development, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening South Africa’s innovation capacity.

“South Africa has emerged as a leader in science, technology, and innovation, thanks to the solid foundation laid by Dr. Pandor,” Nkabane added. “Her unwavering commitment to an inclusive and coordinated higher education sector is truly commendable.”

Her academic journey is just as impressive. In 2019, Pandor obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Education from the University of Pretoria, with her research focusing on the contested meaning of transformation in South Africa’s higher education system post-apartheid. Her work critically examined the policies and challenges associated with restructuring the sector to better serve a diverse and evolving society.

University of Pretoria Celebrates Pandor’s Appointment

University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Francis Petersen, expressed immense pride in welcoming Pandor to the institution’s Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Higher Education Futures. In this honorary role, Pandor will contribute without remuneration to research initiatives, as well as the professional development of students and academic staff.

Speaking at an event held at UP’s Hatfield campus to commemorate the appointment, Petersen highlighted the significance of Pandor’s contribution to education, policy development, and innovation. He emphasized that her commitment to higher education and sustainable development aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Centre.

“It is truly a privilege to have someone of her calibre joining our academic network in this esteemed role. Her impact on the sector is immeasurable, and we look forward to the insights she will bring,” Petersen said.

Pandor’s appointment followed a rigorous external peer-review process and was vetted by the Senior Appointments Committee of the UP Senate. The university’s Registrar formally confirmed that she is entitled to use the title of “Professor.”

An Inspiration to the Higher Education Community

Minister Nkabane also shared her personal admiration for Pandor, acknowledging her as a mentor, a source of wisdom, and a guiding force for many within the education sector.

“It is an honour to stand on the shoulders of giants like Dr. Pandor, whose mentorship and guidance continue to inspire me,” Nkabane said. “Her vast knowledge, passion for transformation, and unwavering dedication to education will undoubtedly enrich the University of Pretoria and the broader higher education community.”

Balancing the demands of serving as a Cabinet Minister while pursuing a PhD was no small feat, and Petersen acknowledged the level of dedication and discipline Pandor demonstrated in achieving her academic goals. He noted that she meticulously planned her schedule, dedicating every available moment outside of governmental duties and political engagements to her studies.

“Her honorary professorship is a testament not only to her academic excellence but also to her ability to lead with integrity and a commitment to transformation,” Petersen added. “She exemplifies the highest standards of scholarship and leadership.”

A Legacy of Excellence and Transformation

As she steps into her new role as Honorary Professor, Pandor’s legacy in higher education will continue to be felt across South Africa and beyond. Her vast experience, research acumen, and passion for academic transformation make her an invaluable addition to the University of Pretoria and the wider academic community.

The Department of Higher Education and Training has expressed its full support for Pandor in her new role, confident that her contributions will continue to influence policies and educational practices that foster an inclusive, forward-thinking higher education sector.

“We look forward to the positive impact she will continue to make within the higher education space. Her contributions have been invaluable, and we are excited to see her influence grow in this new capacity,” Nkabane concluded.

Dr. Pandor’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of education, resilience, and transformative leadership—qualities that will undoubtedly continue to shape South Africa’s educational future for generations to come.