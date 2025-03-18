The Visionary Vice-Chancellors Shaping India's Educational Landscape

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose underscored the essential role of vice-chancellors in directing the course of higher education in India. Speaking at the East Zone Vice Chancellors' Meet organized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Bose called for universities to maintain global competitiveness while preserving Indian values.

The two-day conference, attended by over 100 vice-chancellors from the region, concluded on Wednesday. Governor Bose stressed that a vice-chancellor's responsibilities extend beyond academics. Their leadership should aim to transform young minds by instilling values and preparing students for modern challenges.

Bose, also the chancellor of state-run universities, emphasized that with effective leadership, universities nurture purposeful intellectuals and responsible citizens. He advocated for education that promotes critical thinking, innovation, and national service, and highlighted the importance of ethical governance, digital advancement, and international collaboration for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)