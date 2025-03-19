Left Menu

Fake Marksheets Scandal Rocks Private University

A private university in Shikohabad faces allegations of issuing fake marksheets, involving its chancellor and four others, following a student's complaint. This controversy adds to the university's reputation woes after a prior raid by Jaipur authorities concerning fake degrees. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A scandal has erupted at a private university in Shikohabad, where the chancellor and four others are accused of issuing fake marksheets, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

A complaint was filed by Dipanshu Giri, a student from Bulandshahr, alleging that the marksheets they received after clearing semesters at JS University might be counterfeit. Upon verifying with university officials, the students faced obstructions and an alleged cover-up attempt, prompting them to approach the police.

This incident follows a previous raid by a Special Operations Group from Jaipur, which led to arrests for similar allegations. The latest complaint has resulted in an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

