Columbia vs Trump: A Clash Over Campus Protest Policies

Columbia University is grappling with an ultimatum from the Trump administration to tighten protest restrictions on its campus. This demand is linked to restoring $400 million in federal funding, suspended by the administration. The proposed measures include prohibiting face masks and seeking arrest powers for campus security.

The administration's demands involve sensitive issues such as student admissions policies and adopting a definition of antisemitism that has been controversial for including certain criticisms of Israel. In response, Columbia has highlighted its commitment to academic freedom, balancing free speech with opposing antisemitism.

This showdown represents a test of executive power, with Trump's frequent criticisms of Columbia since pro-Palestinian protests last year. The university maintains it won't compromise its values, while pro-Palestinian students push for changes in investments linked to Israel's military actions in Palestinian areas.

