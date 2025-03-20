Left Menu

Columbia vs Trump: A Clash Over Campus Protest Policies

Columbia University faces a deadline to respond to Trump's administration's demands to restrict campus protests, which include banning face masks and reforming student admissions. This standoff tests presidential power and is being closely watched as Columbia argues for balancing free speech with rejecting antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University is grappling with an ultimatum from the Trump administration to tighten protest restrictions on its campus. This demand is linked to restoring $400 million in federal funding, suspended by the administration. The proposed measures include prohibiting face masks and seeking arrest powers for campus security.

The administration's demands involve sensitive issues such as student admissions policies and adopting a definition of antisemitism that has been controversial for including certain criticisms of Israel. In response, Columbia has highlighted its commitment to academic freedom, balancing free speech with opposing antisemitism.

This showdown represents a test of executive power, with Trump's frequent criticisms of Columbia since pro-Palestinian protests last year. The university maintains it won't compromise its values, while pro-Palestinian students push for changes in investments linked to Israel's military actions in Palestinian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

