Campus Clash: Columbia University vs. Trump's Executive Orders

Columbia University is facing a pivotal deadline to address a set of demands from the Trump administration in order to initiate discussions on the reinstatement of $400 million in suspended federal funds.

Among these stipulations are mandates to ban face masks during campus demonstrations, reform student admissions, and utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism. Furthermore, the administration seeks to place certain academic departments under external control for five years.

This clash between Columbia and the U.S. government highlights the tensions over protest regulation, free speech, and academic independence, with broader implications for universities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)