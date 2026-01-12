Arts Festival Faces Backlash Over Author Ban Amid Antisemitism Tensions

An Australian arts festival has sparked significant controversy following its decision to disinvite an Australian Palestinian author, raising concerns about free speech. The move came in response to the Bondi Beach mass shooting, which has heightened antisemitism apprehensions across the country.

The festival's exclusion of Dr. Randa Abdel-Fattah from its Writers Week has been criticized as an act of anti-Palestinian racism, leading to the withdrawal of around 50 authors in protest. These developments have cast doubt over the festival, prompting three board members and its chairperson to resign.

The broader context involves criticism directed at Australian authorities over rising antisemitic incidents and the introduction of tougher hate speech laws. The government's response includes a Royal Commission to investigate the shooting incident and societal cohesion issues. Local governance measures have also been proposed to curb hate speech, stirring debate on freedom of speech and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)