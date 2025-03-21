Punjab Cabinet Boosts Parental Role in Education

The Punjab cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has approved amendments to the Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011. This decision, made in a meeting at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, seeks to enhance parental involvement in government school management.

An official statement revealed that the amendment aims to boost parental and community participation in School Management Committees (SMCs). The number of SMC members will increase from 12 to 16, including 12 parents and four specialized members from education, sports, and extra-curricular sectors.

In another major decision, the cabinet consented to amend the Transfer of Prisoner Act, 1950, to facilitate the transfer of undertrial prisoners between states, mitigating overcrowding in Punjab jails. This process requires mutual state consent and trial court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)