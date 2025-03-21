Assam's New Bill to Regulate Private Coaching Centres

The Assam government on Friday took a significant step towards regulating private coaching centres by introducing a new Bill in the Assembly. This legislation mandates the registration of all coaching centres, insisting on strict adherence to established guidelines when operating.

The Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, presented by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, aims to oversee and regulate private coaching institutes to offer enhanced academic support for competitive examination preparation. Crucially, this includes compulsory registration for all such institutes, irrespective of their operational status before the law's implementation.

The proposed Bill also includes secular stipulations prohibiting coaching institutes from engaging in religious conversions. Registered centres must provide comprehensive details about their curriculum, class duration, co-curricular activities, teachers' qualifications, and infrastructure. A registration certificate is valid for two years, with the government warning of registration cancellations for non-compliance with the new law.

