Complying Abroad: The Indian Student Dilemma in the US

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes the necessity for Indian students in the US to adhere to local laws. This follows the detention of Badar Khan Suri for alleged Hamas propaganda and Ranjani Srinivasan's self-deportation to Canada after visa revocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has urged Indian students in the United States to strictly comply with American laws. This statement was made following the detention of an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University and the self-deportation of another Indian student to Canada.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that neither of the two individuals had sought assistance from Indian diplomatic missions in the US. Badar Khan Suri, a fellow at Georgetown University, was detained by US authorities on accusations of spreading Hamas propaganda. Meanwhile, Ranjani Srinivasan, a Columbia University student, self-deported to Canada after her visa was rescinded due to allegations of supporting Hamas.

Jaiswal reiterated the sovereign nature of visa and immigration policies, emphasizing that Indian nationals abroad are expected to respect local laws. He reassured that Indian missions would assist students facing difficulties, while expressing India's intent to enhance educational ties with the US.

