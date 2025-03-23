Uttar Pradesh's Educational Transformation: Operation Kayakalp

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has taken significant steps to address the teacher shortage in state-run schools. Directing officials, he stressed that the government's funding, derived from public money, is ample to ensure the provision of quality education.

At a recent review meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath underscored the administration's commitment to enhancing the teacher-student ratio as a crucial aspect of educational development. The state's latest endeavor, Operation Kayakalp, focuses on elevating educational standards through comprehensive inter-departmental collaboration, targeting 19 specific areas.

Operation Kayakalp's initiatives focus on physical infrastructure improvements, including separate toilets, drinking water facilities, and modern classrooms. Furthermore, the Chief Minister Model Composite Schools are being established across 26 districts, with additional schools in more districts offering diverse educational programs and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)