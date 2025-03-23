Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Educational Transformation: Operation Kayakalp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to alleviate the teacher shortage in state schools. During a review meeting, he emphasized the government's dedication to quality education and introduced initiatives like Operation Kayakalp to improve school infrastructure and educational quality across Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Educational Transformation: Operation Kayakalp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has taken significant steps to address the teacher shortage in state-run schools. Directing officials, he stressed that the government's funding, derived from public money, is ample to ensure the provision of quality education.

At a recent review meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath underscored the administration's commitment to enhancing the teacher-student ratio as a crucial aspect of educational development. The state's latest endeavor, Operation Kayakalp, focuses on elevating educational standards through comprehensive inter-departmental collaboration, targeting 19 specific areas.

Operation Kayakalp's initiatives focus on physical infrastructure improvements, including separate toilets, drinking water facilities, and modern classrooms. Furthermore, the Chief Minister Model Composite Schools are being established across 26 districts, with additional schools in more districts offering diverse educational programs and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025