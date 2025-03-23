IIM Jammu Shines in Indian Institutional Rankings 2025

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has earned a commendable 22nd position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings-2025, unveiled recently for the Best B-School (Government) category.

Based on key parameters crucial to higher management education, IIM Jammu achieved an overall index score of 906.42. The evaluation focused on aspects such as placement performance, teaching resources, pedagogy, research, industry income, placement strategy, and international outlook. This distinction highlights the institute's dedication to academic excellence and impactful research.

Under the leadership of Director Prof B S Sahay, IIM Jammu is accelerating growth through innovation, inclusivity, and strategic industry collaborations, further strengthening its academic and research domains while ensuring global exposure for its students.

(With inputs from agencies.)