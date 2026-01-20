Empowering Tribal Youth: A Call for Higher Education and Service

In a call to action for tribal youth, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has emphasized the need for higher education and preparation for government services to accelerate community progress.

Addressing participants of the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme at the Raj Bhavan, Bagde highlighted the program's role in fostering connection between rural and tribal youth with nation-building efforts, promoting mutual understanding across communities.

He urged the young attendees to pursue education resolutely, steer clear of substance abuse, and aspire for roles in higher services and business to drive the community's development.

