BJP's K Annamalai Challenges DMK's Language Policy in Tamil Nadu

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai launched a critique against the DMK's language strategy, focusing on the shift in the New Education Policy (NEP) which now allows students to choose any Indian language as a third language, departing from the previous compulsory Hindi mandate during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Annamalai highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to prioritize regional languages, asserting that Tamil has become a mandatory medium of instruction from classes 1 to 5. He criticized the DMK for its failure to implement such a measure during its numerous years in power in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader pointed out that nations like China, Germany, and Japan have excelled by teaching in native tongues. He also took jabs at the DMK's past inefficiencies, including its inconclusive anti-NEET campaign. Annamalai accused some DMK leaders of derogatory remarks about north Indians, while predicting CM Stalin's party's overestimated success in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)