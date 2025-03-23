Left Menu

BJP's K Annamalai Challenges DMK's Language Policy in Tamil Nadu

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai criticized the DMK's language policy, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's shift from compulsory Hindi to offering a choice of Indian languages. He highlighted the success of countries using native languages for education and critiqued DMK's opposition to the New Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:48 IST
BJP's K Annamalai Challenges DMK's Language Policy in Tamil Nadu
Language Policy
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai launched a critique against the DMK's language strategy, focusing on the shift in the New Education Policy (NEP) which now allows students to choose any Indian language as a third language, departing from the previous compulsory Hindi mandate during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Annamalai highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to prioritize regional languages, asserting that Tamil has become a mandatory medium of instruction from classes 1 to 5. He criticized the DMK for its failure to implement such a measure during its numerous years in power in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader pointed out that nations like China, Germany, and Japan have excelled by teaching in native tongues. He also took jabs at the DMK's past inefficiencies, including its inconclusive anti-NEET campaign. Annamalai accused some DMK leaders of derogatory remarks about north Indians, while predicting CM Stalin's party's overestimated success in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025