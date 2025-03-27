Houston and Delhi Universities Forge Transformative Global Academic Alliance

The University of Houston and Delhi Technological University have formed a strategic five-year partnership to boost educational exchange and research collaboration. Signed during the visit of DTU's Vice-Chancellor, the agreement includes staff exchanges and joint academic programs, aimed at expanding opportunities for global career development.

Key figures like UH President Renu Khator and System Regent Durga Agrawal attended the signing ceremony, which highlighted the mutual benefits of this collaboration. The alliance will facilitate dual and twinning degree options and hands-on experience through paid internships, aimed at enriching the educational environment for students from both universities.

As part of an ongoing effort to foster international academic ties, the universities seek to leverage the New Education Policy that promotes internationalisation. This initiative aligns with India's vision for global educational collaboration and promises to deepen academic exchanges, bolstering ties between India and the U.S.

