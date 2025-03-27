Left Menu

Houston and Delhi Universities Forge Transformative Global Academic Alliance

The University of Houston and Delhi Technological University have initiated a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing educational exchange, research collaboration, and career development. This five-year agreement opens doors for joint research, academic programs, and global career opportunities, bolstering ties between India and the U.S. in education and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:19 IST
Houston and Delhi Universities Forge Transformative Global Academic Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The University of Houston and Delhi Technological University have formed a strategic five-year partnership to boost educational exchange and research collaboration. Signed during the visit of DTU's Vice-Chancellor, the agreement includes staff exchanges and joint academic programs, aimed at expanding opportunities for global career development.

Key figures like UH President Renu Khator and System Regent Durga Agrawal attended the signing ceremony, which highlighted the mutual benefits of this collaboration. The alliance will facilitate dual and twinning degree options and hands-on experience through paid internships, aimed at enriching the educational environment for students from both universities.

As part of an ongoing effort to foster international academic ties, the universities seek to leverage the New Education Policy that promotes internationalisation. This initiative aligns with India's vision for global educational collaboration and promises to deepen academic exchanges, bolstering ties between India and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025