EFx India 2025: A Catalyst for Engineering Innovation

EFx India 2025, a significant event organized by the ASME Foundation India in collaboration with REVA University, will take place from March 27 to 29. The event marks a vibrant return after two years, aiming to reignite experiential learning among budding engineers.

This three-day festival is expected to see participation from over 700 students from premier engineering institutes across India. It promises to be a dynamic platform for participants to showcase their technical prowess, engage in challenging competitions, and interact with industry leaders, including key figures shaping the future of engineering.

Highlighting the increasing expectations on India's engineers, Maria Cardwell, Executive Director at Boeing India, emphasized the immense demand which shapes their journey towards innovation. EFx, recognized as a premier student engagement initiative, complements this by offering expert-led masterclasses on topics such as biomimicry and sustainable engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)