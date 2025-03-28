Left Menu

EFx India 2025: A Catalyst for Engineering Innovation

EFx India 2025, organized by ASME Foundation India in collaboration with REVA University, is set to take place from March 27-29. The event will showcase technical skills, competitions, and industry insights, attracting over 700 engineering students from across India to participate in innovation-driven challenges and expert masterclasses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:37 IST
EFx India 2025: A Catalyst for Engineering Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EFx India 2025, a significant event organized by the ASME Foundation India in collaboration with REVA University, will take place from March 27 to 29. The event marks a vibrant return after two years, aiming to reignite experiential learning among budding engineers.

This three-day festival is expected to see participation from over 700 students from premier engineering institutes across India. It promises to be a dynamic platform for participants to showcase their technical prowess, engage in challenging competitions, and interact with industry leaders, including key figures shaping the future of engineering.

Highlighting the increasing expectations on India's engineers, Maria Cardwell, Executive Director at Boeing India, emphasized the immense demand which shapes their journey towards innovation. EFx, recognized as a premier student engagement initiative, complements this by offering expert-led masterclasses on topics such as biomimicry and sustainable engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025