Controversy Erupts Over Jadavpur University's 2024 Convocation

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sparked a controversy by declaring Jadavpur University's 2024 convocation as illegal. This statement prompted a strong response from a teachers' association, which insisted that the event adhered to university statutes.

The association backed Bhaskar Gupta, the removed interim vice-chancellor, stating that the convocation is a valuable tradition held annually on December 24. The event was organized for the academic interests of students and had its budget approved by the university's Executive Council and Finance Committee.

Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized the governor, describing his actions as high-handed and arbitrary. Basu warned against repeating the administrative crises faced by other universities in the state and expressed concerns over the lack of permanent leadership.

