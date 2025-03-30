Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jadavpur University's 2024 Convocation

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose deemed Jadavpur University's 2024 convocation illegal, sparking controversy. Teachers countered, supporting former interim VC Bhaskar Gupta. They argued the convocation followed university statutes. Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized the governor's actions, attributing them to administrative high-handedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:05 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Jadavpur University's 2024 Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sparked a controversy by declaring Jadavpur University's 2024 convocation as illegal. This statement prompted a strong response from a teachers' association, which insisted that the event adhered to university statutes.

The association backed Bhaskar Gupta, the removed interim vice-chancellor, stating that the convocation is a valuable tradition held annually on December 24. The event was organized for the academic interests of students and had its budget approved by the university's Executive Council and Finance Committee.

Education Minister Bratya Basu criticized the governor, describing his actions as high-handed and arbitrary. Basu warned against repeating the administrative crises faced by other universities in the state and expressed concerns over the lack of permanent leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025