Rising Education Costs: A Call to Enforce EWS Provisions

Rajya Sabha member, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, highlights the escalating education costs in metropolitan areas and the declining state of government schools. She urges the enforcement of the EWS provision under the Right to Education Act for inclusivity. Government schools' inadequate facilities and high private school fees are significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:03 IST
Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Congress MP, addressed the growing financial burden of education in metro areas and the poor conditions in government schools during a Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday. She emphasized the need for enforcing the EWS provision under the Right to Education Act to boost inclusivity.

Patil highlighted statistics indicating that Indian parents annually spend between Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh for nursery levels, with additional costs for supplementary education creating a financial strain on middle and lower-income families. This makes quality education seem more like a privilege than a right.

The Congress leader pointed out that government schools, established to offer affordable education, are failing, as evidenced by plummeting enrolment rates and poor resources, forcing parents to choose costly private schooling. She urged the strengthening of the EWS provision to ensure equal access to quality education for all.

