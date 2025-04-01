Woxsen University's Success in 2025 MBA Placements: Rising Employer Confidence

Woxsen University, Hyderabad, has unveiled its MBA Placement Report for the 2023-2025 batch, showcasing a consistent rise in salary packages and a diversified industry footprint. This year's placements attracted 133 companies, 32 of which are Fortune 500 firms, underscoring Woxsen's strengthening industry reputation.

With a recruiter retention rate of 56%, major employers continue to invest in Woxsen's talent, highlighting strong corporate relationships and consistent student success. Key statistics reveal a highest CTC of INR 19.0 LPA and an overall average CTC increase to 9.9 LPA, pointing to growing demand for graduates in sectors like IT, BFSI, and E-commerce.

CEO Vishal Khurma comments on the strategic nature of this year's placements, emphasizing alignment with students' specializations. The gender diversity and consistent growth in median and average CTC signal Woxsen's commitment to producing industry-ready graduates equipped for long-term success.

