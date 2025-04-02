Princeton University Research Grants Suspended Amid Controversy

Princeton University announced on Tuesday that the U.S. government had frozen several dozen of its research grants. Although no reasons were provided, the move places Princeton among the latest academic institutions to face scrutiny from the Trump administration.

Princeton President Chris Eisgruber emphasized the university's commitment to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination while defending academic freedom and due process rights. Eisgruber's statement came amidst a broader crackdown by the administration on universities over their handling of alleged antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protests.

Federal agencies have not commented on the freeze, while critics argue that the administration wrongfully equates criticism of Israel's military actions with antisemitism. The situation forms part of a larger trend affecting various universities, with federal funding also suspended over other issues like diversity and inclusion programs.

