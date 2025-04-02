Malabar Group's 'Uyirp' Initiative Empowers Wayanad's Youth

The Malabar Group, a well-established Indian business conglomerate, has announced a new initiative titled 'Uyirp' designed to empower the youth of Wayanad affected by last year's devastating landslide. This philanthropic venture aims to offer comprehensive support for higher education to 134 students, helping them overcome financial obstacles.

The 'Uyirp' project's inauguration drew a distinguished roster of guests, including Priyanka Gandhi MP, who formally launched the scheme. The company emphasized their commitment by announcing a Rs. 2 crore allocation, part of which will help cover educational costs like tuition, materials, and travel expenses for these students.

This initiative exemplifies Malabar Group's dedication to corporate social responsibility, showcased by past efforts like the 'Hunger-Free World' project and extensive educational support measures. 'Uyirp' signifies hope and opportunity for affected families, reinforcing the company's role as a key player in community development and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)