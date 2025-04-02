Left Menu

Malabar Group's 'Uyirp' Initiative Empowers Wayanad's Youth

Malabar Group launches 'Uyirp' to support higher education for 134 Wayanad students affected by a landslide. The initiative, supported by prominent figures, provides financial aid for academic expenses and prioritizes employment within the company. It exemplifies Malabar's ongoing commitment to social welfare, including education and community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalpetta | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:18 IST
Malabar Group's 'Uyirp' Initiative Empowers Wayanad's Youth
Nepal landslides Image Credit:

The Malabar Group, a well-established Indian business conglomerate, has announced a new initiative titled 'Uyirp' designed to empower the youth of Wayanad affected by last year's devastating landslide. This philanthropic venture aims to offer comprehensive support for higher education to 134 students, helping them overcome financial obstacles.

The 'Uyirp' project's inauguration drew a distinguished roster of guests, including Priyanka Gandhi MP, who formally launched the scheme. The company emphasized their commitment by announcing a Rs. 2 crore allocation, part of which will help cover educational costs like tuition, materials, and travel expenses for these students.

This initiative exemplifies Malabar Group's dedication to corporate social responsibility, showcased by past efforts like the 'Hunger-Free World' project and extensive educational support measures. 'Uyirp' signifies hope and opportunity for affected families, reinforcing the company's role as a key player in community development and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025