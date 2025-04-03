Transform Your Career with ICFAI Business School: MBA/PGPM Selection Process Highlights
The second selection phase for ICFAI Business School's MBA/PGPM 2025-27 programs is on April 5th and 6th. It includes a Micro Presentation and Personal Interview, accounting for 50% of the selection score, while the remaining 50% is based on academics. IBS boasts a 95%+ placement record and a vast alumni network.
The ICFAI Business School (IBS) is set to hold the second phase of its 2025-27 MBA/PGPM selection process on April 5th and 6th. Today is the last chance for aspiring MBA candidates to apply for one of IBS's eight campuses, with the exception of IBS Hyderabad.
This phase is tailored for candidates who missed the initial round conducted in February at IBS Hyderabad, as well as new applicants. Candidates must ensure they confirm their selection process date and preferred location. The selection experience features a Micro Presentation and Personal Interview, each contributing to half of the candidate's assessment score.
IBS is celebrated for its 95%+ placement success, sustained since its foundation in 1995, along with pioneering case-based learning. Offering a broad spectrum of professional and academic opportunities, including Bloomberg and SAP labs, IBS is committed to nurturing next-generation business leaders ready to succeed globally.
