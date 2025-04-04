Riding the Wave: Russia's Delivery Revolution

Elena and Viktor's apartment is dominated by vibrant rucksacks and bicycles, embodying their shift from traditional jobs to full-time courier work. The logistics sector in Russia has surged, spurred by e-commerce growth post-COVID-19, with a 2024 market expansion of 34% to 54.4 billion roubles according to Rosstat data.

Kashayedova left her job as a boiler operator to pursue courier work, valuing the financial and personal freedom it provides. "In many regions, courier services pay three to four times more," she shared, noting the appeal of decent earnings without managerial oversight.

The boom in delivery jobs extends beyond traditional workers, drawing students like Polina Kalinichenko and entrepreneurs like Roman Kolesnikov, who manage delivery operations alongside personal endeavors. The evolving market reflects broadened participation and increasing consumer demand.

