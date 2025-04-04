WBSSC Faces Uphill Task: Fresh Exams Announced After Supreme Court Nullifies 2016 Recruitment

In a significant move, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will initiate fresh exams for teaching and non-teaching candidates after the Supreme Court's decision to annul the 2016 recruitment process. Over 26 lakh candidates initially applied for the exams, sparking a major logistical challenge for the commission.

WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar emphasized the need for legal advice regarding candidates' eligibility for the new exams. Despite the Supreme Court's directive to fill vacancies, Majumdar doubts the process can be completed within three months due to the vast number of candidates involved.

The court criticized the WBSSC for covering up the illegalities in the appointments, endorsing the findings of the Calcutta High Court. This decision affects nearly 26,000 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, who now face job uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)