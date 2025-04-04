Left Menu

WBSSC Faces Uphill Task: Fresh Exams Announced After Supreme Court Nullifies 2016 Recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will conduct new exams following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the 2016 recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff. Challenged by the sheer volume of candidates, the commission seeks legal guidance on eligibility and anticipates delays in the selection process.

04-04-2025
In a significant move, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will initiate fresh exams for teaching and non-teaching candidates after the Supreme Court's decision to annul the 2016 recruitment process. Over 26 lakh candidates initially applied for the exams, sparking a major logistical challenge for the commission.

WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar emphasized the need for legal advice regarding candidates' eligibility for the new exams. Despite the Supreme Court's directive to fill vacancies, Majumdar doubts the process can be completed within three months due to the vast number of candidates involved.

The court criticized the WBSSC for covering up the illegalities in the appointments, endorsing the findings of the Calcutta High Court. This decision affects nearly 26,000 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, who now face job uncertainty.

