Controversy Erupts Over Exam Question Linking RSS to Politics

A political storm has erupted at an Uttar Pradesh university where a decision to ban a professor from all exam and evaluation duties has sparked significant attention. The issue centers around a controversial question paper allegedly connecting the RSS with religious and caste-based politics.

Professor Seema Panwar of Meerut College has been indefinitely barred from all examination-related roles by the university's administration. This decisive action was taken mere hours after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, staged protests on campus.

The contentious exam question, posed during a Political Science exam on April 2, drew parallels between the RSS and certain other political groups. In light of this, Panwar issued a written apology, asserting her intentions were not to harm anyone, as confirmed by the university registrar, Dhirendra Kumar Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)