Tragic Loss: Student's Struggle with Academic Pressure

A Class 11 student, Pratishta Mahawar, allegedly committed suicide due to academic stress. Despite ambitions in the medical field, she prepared independently without coaching. The incident occurred in Kota, while her family was away. A police investigation is ongoing to clarify the suicide's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:53 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a Class 11 student named Pratishta Mahawar reportedly took her own life due to intense academic pressures. Police confirmed that the teenager was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Kota.

Pratishta, a resident of Pragati Vihar, was alone when the incident occurred. Aiming to pursue a medical career, she was studying the science stream independently, as she hadn't enrolled in any coaching classes, despite the challenging nature of her goals.

The police and family members noted that she appeared increasingly stressed and depressed, although the precise cause of her decision remains unknown. An investigation has been launched to uncover further details as her family and the community mourn the loss.

