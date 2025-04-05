Tragic Loss: Student's Struggle with Academic Pressure

In a tragic turn of events, a Class 11 student named Pratishta Mahawar reportedly took her own life due to intense academic pressures. Police confirmed that the teenager was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Kota.

Pratishta, a resident of Pragati Vihar, was alone when the incident occurred. Aiming to pursue a medical career, she was studying the science stream independently, as she hadn't enrolled in any coaching classes, despite the challenging nature of her goals.

The police and family members noted that she appeared increasingly stressed and depressed, although the precise cause of her decision remains unknown. An investigation has been launched to uncover further details as her family and the community mourn the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)